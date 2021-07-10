Police seize gambling machines, cash during raid at Kalihi game room

Jul. 10—Honolulu police seized more than two dozen gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Kalihi Wednesday.

District 5 Crime Reduction Unit officers executed a search warrant at sometime before 9 :10 p.m. The Narcotics /Vice Division, Specialized Services Division and District 5 Community Policing Team assisted.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics /Vice Division's 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.