Police seize gambling machines, cash in Waikiki raid

Apr. 15—Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

Officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics /Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room.

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman at the 2400 block of Kuhio Avenue at about 6 :20 p.m. for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $750 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics /Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.