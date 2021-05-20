Police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in Kakaako raid

May 20—Honolulu police seized nearly two dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs during a raid at an illegal game room in Kakaako Tuesday night.

Officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Narcotics /Vice Division and Specialized Services Division at a building at the corner of Cummins and Waimanu streets.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics /Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.