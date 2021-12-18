PROVIDENCE — Police say a 26-year-old Providence man threw a pistol with a laser sight out the window of a car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officers patrolling Prairie Avenue followed a sedan with tinted windows after it turned sharply onto Gallup Street shortly before 5 a.m., according to a police report provided by Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

With the car's headlights turned off, the driver backed into a driveway on Gallup Street.

Earlier this month: Providence man faces gun, drug charges after arrest Friday night

The officers shined floodlights into the car and saw the driver toss something out the window into a bush, according to the report. They searched the bush and found a loaded semiautomatic pistol with a laser sight.

They also found an open bottle of cognac in the car, the report said.

Earlier this week: Providence man, 20, in critical condition after shooting Monday

Police arrested the driver, Marcel Liguer Laubhouet, and charged him with possession of a firearm without a license, Verdi said.

Neither Laubhouet nor the passenger in the car lived at the address on Gallup Street where they had parked, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police seize gun, arrest Providence man in traffic stop