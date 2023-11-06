Police seize guns, arrest men in stolen car that crashed into Capitol Complex barricade

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers seized guns and arrested two men who were accused of crashing a stolen car into the Capitol Complex barricade.

“This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals,” said USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher. “They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex.”

On Sunday around 2:15 a.m., a USCP officer noticed a driver idling at a green traffic light by Union Station along Massachusetts Avenue, NE.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop. The driver then sped away and crashed into a Capitol Complex vehicle barricade near First and D streets, NE.

The driver and a passenger ran away from the crash. Officers chased after them.

One suspect was captured in the 100 block of D St., NE, while the other was captured in the 500 block of Second Street, NE.

Police found one handgun on the passenger side seat of the car. They found another gun in a flowerbed on C Street, NE.

USCP said that the car was stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie of Washington, D.C. were arrested for several charges. Police said that both men are 20 years old.

