Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home
Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced.
According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”
When the home was searched, detectives found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three guns, 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, and about $7,000 in cash.
An arrest was made, and detectives are investigating where the drugs came from.
