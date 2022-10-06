Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home

Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced.

According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”

When the home was searched, detectives found 5,337 suspected fentanyl pills, three guns, 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.5 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, and about $7,000 in cash.

An arrest was made, and detectives are investigating where the drugs came from.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP