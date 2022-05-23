Police seize guns, more than $2.2 million worth of drugs found in North Texas home

In the biggest pharmaceutical drug bust in the department’s history, Lake Worth police seized more than $2.2 million worth of amphetamines, fentanyl, promethazine and more during a special operation on Friday.

The drugs, along with almost a dozen guns, were found in a home in the 6600 block of Lakeside Drive, Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a Monday press conference.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant for Jon Curb, who was wanted on two counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

Inside officers found drug paraphernalia and obtained a search warrant for narcotics, Manoushagian said.

During their search officers found about 3,750 grams of drugs, including suspected amphetamines or Adderall, fentanyl, DMT, bath salts, cocaine, promethazine syrup, homemade alprazolam or Xanax, and methamphetamine.

Manoushagian said the over $22 million worth of drugs seized in the operation were more than 72 times larger than the average bust and the largest illicit pharmaceutical seizure in the Lake Worth department’s history.

The amount of drugs seized are enough for more than 11,000 lethal doses, Manoushagian said.

“If you could imagine a Tarrant County with 11,000 less people due to overdose, that would be significant,” he said. “We’re incredibly happy that these drugs and these weapons are off the street.”

Curb is currently in the Tarrant County Jail on two counts of manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance.

He said police were paying attention to Curb’s home after receiving several anonymous tips and linking overdoses to the location.

Curb was initially uncooperative during the arrest, but no guns were fired and no one was injured, Manoushagian said. Two additional people were in the home when officers entered but were released.

Manoushagian said the drugs were destined for somewhere in Northwest Tarrant County, but the reach of the drug operation is not known.

He said that as the case continues to be investigated more will be known about where the drugs came from and where they were going.

“This is just scratching the surface,” he said.