Police seize large amount of fentanyl, cash, guns in drug distribution investigation

Aug. 4—The Spokane Police Department seized thousands of fentanyl pills during a drug bust Thursday that led to one arrest.

Jonathan Smith, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and a stolen firearm.

Additional arrests in the case are pending, according to a Spokane Police Department press release.

SPD's violent crimes task force and special investigations unit arrested Smith Thursday with the help of the SWAT team.

Investigators seized six handguns, one of which was stolen from Post Falls, a large amount of ammunition, 8,000 to 10,000 fentanyl pills and about $120,000 in cash, from multiple locations in Northwest Spokane.

According to court documents, the arrest was a culmination of five separate controlled drug buys involving Smith and another man, Dean L. Peterson, 53, who had not been arrested as of Friday evening.

Investigators searched Peterson's home, Smith's storage unit and multiple vehicles Thursday. The large amount of fentanyl was located at Peterson's home in the 3300 block of West Princeton Ave., according to court records.

Smith remained in the Spokane County Jail on Friday evening.