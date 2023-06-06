Police seize large amounts of psychedelic mushrooms, weed, THC

Jun. 5—An Odessa Police Department investigation led to the seizure of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, 900 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and 2,800 grams of THC and the arrest of an Odessa resident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the Midessa Violent Crimes Task Force received a tip in April Kody Hendrix was selling drugs in Midland and Odessa.

On Thursday, detectives pulled Hendrix over near Grandview Avenue and Oakwood Drive after seeing him have multiple short-term contacts and committing a traffic infraction, the report stated.

After a canine officer alerted on Hendrix's car, detectives found more than 316 grams of THC and an ounce of marijuana inside along with packaging, the report stated.

During a subsequent search of Hendrix's West 25th Street house, detectives found 14 pounds of marijuana, 906 grams of psilocybin and nearly 2,500 grams of THC, the report stated.

Hendrix told officers he's been making his living "selling weed" since 2016, according to the report.

Hendrix was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of marijuana, all second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hendrix was released from the Ector County jail after posting surety bonds totaling $150,000.