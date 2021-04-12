Police seize marijuana, seek suspect in smash-and-grab heist

Alan Mauldin Author email, The Albany Herald, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 12—ALBANY — Displaying products outside a business often can be a good way to entice customers to come inside, but when the product in question is a weed illegal in Georgia, it can bring a knock from the police as well.

That was the case on Friday when officers investigating a report of drug sales arrived at an 1804 Whispering Pines Ave.

Seeking to find a way to investigate a complaint of marijuana sales at the residence, police found their job easier when they observed two suspected marijuana plants on the front porch, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit reported.

"The lead investigator and other members then made contact with a female, who was yelling inside the residence, 'The police are outside,'" according to a news release.

Officers then spoke with a man, who "admitted the plants belonged to him, along with all of the equipment," police said.

A subsequent search turned up more suspected marijuana plants in the patio area of the residence, police said. They also located another plant and a heat lamp used to assist in plant growth.

Police detained one man and two women before obtaining a search warrant for the residence, which turned up a total of 17 plants and six grow lights.

Charges are pending in the case.

In a separate investigation, the Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect in a Sunday morning smash-and-grab burglary at Pace Food Market, 404 S. Slappey Blvd.

An employee who arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open the store reported finding the front door open and broken glass.

Video surveillance showed a man break the glass with a rock and walk inside carrying a laundry basket, police said. The man took cash from underneath the counter, where he left the basket.

The employee told police the suspect frequents the store.

