Police seize more than 1 dozen gambling machines, cash in Waianae raid

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 27—Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drug paraphernalia from an illegal game room in Waianae last week.

Officers of the Narcotics /Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room sometime before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman at the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics /Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.

Recommended Stories

  • New York City man suspected of attacking 61-year-old Asian man arrested

    The victim has been identified by local officials as Yao Pan Ma.

  • US to share its stock of AstraZeneca vaccines; bills that would ban vaccine passports circulate state legislatures: Live COVID-19 updates

    US to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, India sets another infection record and more COVID news you need to know Tuesday.

  • I was a first responder at Chernobyl. It should have prepared America for disaster.

    There is no flawless guide to surviving a nuclear war or pandemic. But the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion gave us an idea of how to prepare.

  • State lawmakers opposed to COVID vaccine mandates have filed a flurry of bills this session. Some worry about the message they send.

    Bills advanced in more than 40 states seek to prohibit vaccination requirements for work, school or events.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • The most daring Oscars red carpet outfits from the past 50 years

    Stars like Celine Dion and Cher have worn daring looks to the Oscars. Here's the most daring look each year for the past 50 years.

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Myanmar guerrillas capture gov't base; airstrikes follow

    Ethnic Karen guerrillas said they captured a Myanmar army base on Tuesday near the border with Thailand, representing a morale-boosting action for those opposing the military's takeover of the country's civilian government in February. Myanmar’s military staged airstrikes several hours later on villages in territory controlled by the Karen forces, according to a guerrilla spokesman, a senior Thai official and a relief worker. The fighting took place three days after a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders to try to hammer out a plan to restore peace in Myanmar, where the military government has attempted to suppress widespread opposition to its rule through the use of lethal force.

  • CEO fired after being caught on camera mocking boy for wearing a dress to prom

    ‘I think clothing should just be taken as a piece of cloth and nothing more,’ says Stevens

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • US to ship AstraZeneca vaccines elsewhere in the world; first known case of male developing clot after J&J shot: Live COVID-19 updates

    Some states are turning down vaccine shipments, and the federal government will soon start sharing its surplus with the world. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.