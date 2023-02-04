Police seize narcotics, weapons, ammo from Westcliff home, officials say

Fort Worth police seized large amounts of narcotics, weapons and ammunition from a house in the Westcliff neighborhood early Saturday, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at a house in the 3900 block of Winfield Ave. after receiving a call about people in the area with rifles. They found a weapon on the side of the house, according to Tracy Carter, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department. Officers also saw a bullet hole in the right front window, according to the incident report.

Police entered the residence to see if anyone was injured and found a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and narcotics, according to the report.

Officers tagged the property and seized the weapons and narcotics after obtaining a search warrant.

No suspects are in custody, Carter said.