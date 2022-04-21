Police seize narcotics, weapons in Commerce

Apr. 21—In conjunction with the investigation of a stolen laptop at Texas A&M-Commerce last week, officers from the University Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff's Department and Commerce Police Department coordinated a search warrant early Wednesday morning at a residence in the 1600 block of Caddo Street in Commerce.

Officers recovered contraband from the residence, including narcotics and weapons. As a result of the investigation, two additional individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested at the location and have state and federal charges pending.

This incident highlights the importance of taking steps that improve your chances of recovering property if you are a victim of theft. The University Police Department would like to remind student to record the serial numbers of all personal electronic devices and store them in a safe place.