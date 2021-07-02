Police seize over $38,000 from man who crashed Corvette into vacant Lake Worth building

Lake Worth police seized more than $38,000 in cash Friday after a Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vacant building.

The driver fled the scene early Friday, but Lake Worth officers found him in Lake Worth Park, a short distance from the crash, and arrested him.

Lake Worth police detained Marcos Diaz, 24, of Fort Worth, after it was determined that he had Tarrant County warrants for delivery of marijuana under 50 pounds and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Roberts Cut Off Road near Azle Avenue in Lake Worth.

Lake Worth police did not release information on what caused the crash.

As officers responded to the crash, witnesses reported the driver later identified as Diaz was walking away from the crash carrying a backpack.

At the crash site, police saw a significant amount of cash spread across the dash of the car. Once the money was collected, police estimated there had been $18,000. Authorities also found a loaded pistol in the car.

Officers also found an empty duffel bag that smelled of marijuana.

More than $20,000 was found in Diaz’s backpack in increments of $5,000 bundles.

Lake Worth detectives began an investigation and determined that Diaz would be charged with money laundering and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities did not provide any details on the money laundering charge.