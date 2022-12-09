Police seize over 5 pounds of crystal meth, ecstasy and guns from home in Norwich

A Norwich man was arrested Thursday after officers allegedly found over five pounds of crystal methamphetamine, guns and other narcotics in a home in Norwich during an investigation on Thursday.

Narcotics detectives from the Norwich Police Department went to a home on Plain Hill Road on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. as a part of an active narcotics investigation. Detectives seized over 5.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two handguns, cash and ecstasy (MDMA), police said.

Police said evidence located inside the house also yielded an additional charge of operating a drug factory.

Joseph Wilk Jr., 51, of Norwich was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine over one kilogram, possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy/MDMA, operating a drug factory and theft of a firearm.

Police said the investigation and arrest were due to efforts from the Norwich police narcotics unit, United States Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force and the Groton Police Department.

Wilks was held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Norwich police narcotics detectives at 860-886-5561, Ext. 3152.