Police seize over 50 guns in separate Morris County arrests

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office arrested two men separately on various weapons charges relating to the unlawful sale and possession of firearms earlier this month.

Robert Klaar, 54, of Denville, and Joseph Palumbo Jr., 33, of the Columbia section of Knowlton, were taken into custody following motor vehicle stops on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, respectively. Palumbo allegedly manufactured and sold guns without serial numbers — also known as ghost guns — between December and February, while Klaar is alleged to have sold a defaced shotgun in January.

Palumbo's sales included one homemade handgun and five homemade assault firearms, all without serial numbers, along with two large-capacity magazines, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities executing a search warrant of his home found an apparent ghost gun manufacturing facility in his basement.

Law enforcement also searched Palumbo's vehicle and his barber shop in Netcong. The subsequent searches yielded two assault firearms without serial numbers, 36 additional assault firearms and handguns, numerous components used to manufacture weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and three firearm silencers, the prosecutor said.

A search of Klaar's home produced seventeen firearms, two firearm silencers, high-capacity magazines, numerous rounds of hollow point ammunition, approximately two pounds of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Investigators also found assembly manuals and other evidence of Klaar manufacturing the illegal weapons.

Palumbo is facing more than 30 charges, including eight counts of transporting a manufactured firearm without a serial number and seven counts of unlawful possession of an assault firearm. Monica Scaglione, 30, was also charged with one count of child neglect after investigators found unsecured firearms and ammunition in the home she and Palumbo share with children.

Palumbo has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility while awaiting court proceedings. Scaglione was released pending a court appearance.

Klaar's charges include conspiracy to deface firearms, money laundering and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released under pre-trial supervision with conditions.

