Police seize stolen guns, narcotics in arrest

Mar. 31—HIGH POINT — Police seized stolen guns and narcotics from an apartment as part of the arrest of two High Point young men.

High Point Police Department officers were on patrol Tuesday when they saw Saequan A. Simmons, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name wasn't released because of his age, both of whom were known to officers. The two were on the back porch of a residence in the 1800 block of Fern Avenue, according to police.

As officers drove past the residence, both teenagers — one armed with a rifle — stood up and went into the apartment.

Officers secured a search warrant for the residence and found two rifles and one pistol reported stolen from Salisbury, according to police. Officers also seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Simmons was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1 million secured.

The 17-year-old was served with an outstanding secure custody order for a previous offense and was confined to Greensboro's juvenile detention center, according to police.