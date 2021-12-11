Police seize weapon from Upper Yoder teen's home after security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School

Dec. 11—Upper Yoder Township police recovered an AR-15 type firearm from a 16-year-old's home on Tuesday after executing a search warrant in connection with a security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School this week, authorities said.

According to school officials, the Upper Yoder Police Department is investigating an incident in which a student from another district was provided access to the high school building by a Westmont student.

"A juvenile, aged 16 years old at the time, admitted in an interview to both myself and Chief (Don) Hess, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, that he was in possession of an AR-15 type firearm, in his bedroom, without the knowledge of his parents," Upper Yoder Township Assistant Chief John Blake wrote in an affidavit obtained by WJAC-TV News and provided to The Tribune-Democrat.

Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a statement Friday that the high school "did not receive a threat, nor was there a weapon on campus."

The teenager's mother was present during the interview with authorities Wednesday.

The police executed the warrant, issued by District Magistrate Susan Gindlesperger, on Thursday at the 16-year-old's Upper Yoder Township home, where they located and took possession of the weapon along with ammunition and a related accessory, they said.

Administrators learned of the security breach on Wednesday and said they are cooperating with authorities. There were no reported issues when the student was allowed access to the school.

The student who gained access to the building is in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Our students and employees were not in danger, but the recent violent acts in Michigan remind us that we all need to remain vigilant to keep one another safe," Mitchell said in a separate statement.

Mitchell said students should tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something suspicious or access the Safe2Say app through district-sponsored technology. That resource is also available at www.whsd.org.

Upper Yoder police are working with additional law enforcement agencies and in collaboration with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office to review the findings of the investigation, according to the Westmont Hilltop release.

As a precaution, an Upper Yoder officer was present at the high school on Thursday and Friday, the district said.