Police seize weapons, body armor, ammunition from Detroit house

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 22—Detroit police seized five guns, body armor and over 200 rounds of ammunition from a house on the city's east side after two men were firing shoots in the neighborhood.

Around 6:23 p.m. Friday, a shot spotter, a system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence that alerts police to gunfire, notified officers to a house in the 11200 block of Wayburn.

When officers arrived, two men with handguns ran inside the house, police said, and several spent casings were found on the side of the house.

The two men, 26 and 51, came out of the house minutes later and were detained by police. The 26-year-old man was issued a ticket for discharging a firearm in the city limits and possessing a weapon while intoxicated and then released, police said. Police also confiscated his weapon, a silver and black Taurus G2 handgun, and his CPL license.

Police said they learned the 51-year-old man was currently out on a $5,000 personal bond after being arrested Feb. 17 for possession of a stolen firearm. He was taken into custody for felon in possession and transported to the Detroit Detention Center, officials said.

With a search warrant, police seized a pistol, one rifle, two shotguns, body armor, two magazines and 200 plus round of assorted ammunition from the house, officials said.

