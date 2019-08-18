Portland police arrest 13 as far-right and antifa protesters face off

Police have been attempting to separate the two groups - Getty Images North America

Police arrested at least 13 people and seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons on Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Oregon.

Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart. They were largely successful.

"This was a dynamic event with demonstrators frequently moving from one part of the city to another," Mayor Ted Wheeler said at an evening news conference.

As of early afternoon, most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge. Police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black-clad, helmet- and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters - known as antifa - from following them.

But hundreds of people remained downtown and on nearby streets, and there were skirmishes throughout the day. Police declared a gathering of mostly left-wing protesters near Pioneer Courthouse Square a "civil disturbance" and told people to leave.

Hundreds of members of far-right groups face some Antifa protestors during "The End Domestic Terrorism" rally at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland

Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones at one point said there were about 1,200 on the streets, but that number fell throughout the day. Six people suffered minor injuries.

The events began late on Saturday morning. Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys, Three Percenters militia group and others gathered downtown, some also wearing body armor and helmets. Police said they had seized the weapons, including shields, from multiple groups as they assembled along the Willamette River, which runs through the city.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were in the city for the right-wing rally. Portland Police said all of the city's 1,000 officers would be on duty for the gathering that was hyped on social media and elsewhere for weeks.

President Donald Trump weighed in early on Saturday, writing on Twitter that "Portland is being watched very closely ... Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job."

Counter-demonstrators (L) confront alt-right groups during "The End Domestic Terrorism" rally

He also wrote that "major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an 'ORGANISATION of TERROR.'"

But it wasn't immediately clear what he meant by that as there's no mechanism for the United States government to declare a domestic organisation a terror group.

Wheeler responded to the president's tweet in an interview with CNN, saying, "frankly, it's not helpful."