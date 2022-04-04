Police say they seized over 7,000 Fentanyl pills during traffic stop in south Wichita

Wichita police say two men were taken into custody after a detective seized over 7,000 Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop that happened March 28 in the 4700 block of S. Santa Fe near the Kansas Turnpike.

Victor Nunez and Huber Arzete, both 35 and from Youngtown, Arizona, were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and distribution. They are being held for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.

The detective, who is assigned to the DEA Task Force, stopped a Cadillac Escalade exiting the Kansas Turnpike onto 47th Street south. Nunez, Arzete and a 12-year-old boy were inside the Escalade, according to police.

The detective suspected “possible drug trafficking” and searched the Escalade. The search turned up over 7,000 Fentanyl pills that police think “to have originated in Mexico, bound for Missouri,” according to a police department Facebook post.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was taken into protective custody.