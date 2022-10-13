Police: Senior citizen slapped and robbed; suspect heading to trial

Oct. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An 89-year-old Richland Township woman was robbed and assaulted in her home on Sept. 9, and now the accused robber will stand trial for the crime, authorities said.

Richard Allen Hall, 53, of the 500 block of Main Street, South Fork, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to Richland Township detectives, the woman told police that a man, whom she did not know, came to the front door of her residence on Dwight Drive at night. The man allegedly entered through a screen door, pushed her aside and demanded $10,000 cash.

When she told the man that she did not have that kind of money, Hall allegedly pushed, slapped and grabbed her — moving from room to room searching for money, police said.

"It was a home-invasion robbery," police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.

"He believed that she had money. He assaulted her and spent a lot of time at the residence continuing to demand money."

Hall allegedly ripped the phone cord from the bedroom telephone, then fled the house with about $100 in change that was kept in two containers, a $50 garage door remote and a $75 cordless phone.

The woman suffered a laceration to her arm, police said.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the Market Basket store that showed a 1990s model, flair-step side Ford pickup truck in the parking lot.

"He was in the area earlier and came back after dark," Gaudlip said.

"We believe she was randomly targeted."

Video reportedly showed the man walking down the road and entering the woman's residence.

Police arrested Hall the next day when they found the truck parked at Sheetz on Town Centre Drive. He was wearing the same clothes, police said.

Hall was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.

He is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $400,000 percentage bond.

Hall's criminal record includes five DUI charges, online records show.