Police at separate drag racing call in east Charlotte when man fatally shot across the street

A man was fatally shot at an east Charlotte QuikTrip while police were across the street responding to a separate call for drag racing on the night of Memorial Day, authorities said.

At around 11:40 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road for a drag racing disturbance call. While at the scene, they heard gunshots ring out across the street, officers said.

A viewer video sent to Channel 9 shows a packed QuikTrip right before gunshots are heard going off.

CMPD said a large number of vehicles left the area when the shots were fired.

Officers immediately went to where they had heard the gunshots and found Donald Taylor, 21, who had been shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any other details as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Akers is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

This was the second deadly shooting on the night of Memorial Day. Just 30 minutes before police responded to the shooting on Central Avenue, officers were investigating a shooting on Deep Rock Circle in south Charlotte. Authorities said they found Demarcus Allen, 33, shot. He died at the scene.

