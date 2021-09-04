Biden to survey Hurricane Ida devastation in New York, New Jersey; NYC basement apartments under scrutiny

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·5 min read

President Joe Biden announced Saturday he will travel to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York on Tuesday to survey the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Ida and its remnants.

Meanwhile, the nation is learning more about the more than 60 people whose deaths resulted from the storm. Many of the victims drowned in cars or were swept away by flood waters.

Connecticut State Police sergeant Brian Mohl was among those who died in flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Three nursing home residents died after being evacuated to a warehouse in Louisiana. A 31-year-old New Jersey resident was killed when he was swept into a 36-inch storm sewer.

At least 25 people died in New Jersey, which had the highest death toll of any state. Most drowned in their vehicles. A family of three were killed after water rushed into their Elizabeth, New Jersey apartment.

In New York City, 11 people died as their low-lying apartments flooded with a deluge of storm water. Among them were a man, a woman and a 2-year-old boy in Queens.

Of the six apartments where people drowned in New York City, five were illegal basement dwellings, officials said Friday.

In the Northeast, at least 50 people died from Virginia to Connecticut. Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama saw at least 14 deaths. Several deaths were also blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning from back-up generators running improperly.

A path of heartbreak, horror: Plunging into a sinkhole. Swimming inside homes to stay alive.

Sept. 3: 3 police officers cling to trees for hours after flooding from Ida left them stranded

Hundreds of thousands were still without power in the South as storm cleanup efforts continued.

In New York, subways began running Friday, but north of the city, train services remained stalled as mud covered tracks. Transportation services weren't expected to be restored in the Hudson Valley until early next week.

Firefighters struggled to access fires burning in flooded homes and businesses in the Northeast, likely caused by gas leaks. The owner of a New Jersey banquet hall watched his business as it was engulfed in flames Friday. And police traveled door to door, searching for victims as death tolls rose.

The carnage comes days after Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms to ever hit mainland U.S., ripped ashore in Louisiana before slamming into the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, Ida is the deadliest hurricane the U.S. has seen in four years and the deadliest storm in the Northeast since 2012's catastrophic Superstorm Sandy, which killed more than 100 people.

Flooded illegal basement apartments turn deadly in New York

Illegal basement dwellings are receiving renewed scrutiny in Ida's aftermath.

"We have an illegal basement problem," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a Friday news conference, adding that many residents of these apartments are fearful of speaking up about conditions because they may be evicted.

Illegally converted apartments often have no escape route for emergencies, poor ventilation, and improper electrical work, all of which can create additional dangers during extreme weather events, according to the city's department of housing preservation and development.

"We know the basement apartments create a whole set of particular challenges," de Blasio said.

He said the city would create a cellphone alert system or use door-to-door evacuations for basement apartment residents, adding officials would work with community organizations to reach vulnerable residents. But first, he said, the city needs to build a database of these apartments.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called on the city to provide special emergency housing vouchers to New Yorkers in illegal basement dwellings in a Friday statement. She also encouraged regular inspections of these apartments.

"Extreme rainfall and other severe weather events are now the rule, not the exception, in New York," James said in the statement. "In the face of that risk, it is our duty to move these New Yorkers out of harm’s way by offering them safer, regulated housing. "

Mayor urges New Orleans residents to come home after evacuations

At a Friday news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell encouraged residents who evacuated to begin returning home as power is expected to be back by next week.

Cantell said returning residents can take in neighbors and family members still without electricity to help ongoing relief efforts.

"We are saying, you can come home," Cantell said Friday, adding that the city would provide transportation starting Saturday for those needing public shelter.

As of Friday, much of the city was still in the dark, but electricity is expected to return by Wednesday for most of New Orleans, according to a Friday statement from Entergy, the company that provides electricity for much of southeast Louisiana.

But outside of the city, the hardest-hit parts of the state remained without power and running water and with limited cellphone service and gasoline almost a week after Ida arrived ashore in Louisiana.

About 36% of utility customers statewide — more than 800,000 homes and businesses — were without power Friday evening, according to the Public Service Commission. But when the storm arrived Sunday, 1.1 million were without power.

Entergy said crews have restored power to approximately 225,000 customers since Ida made landfall, and it reported more than 14,000 damaged or destroyed electricity poles, 2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers and 155 destroyed transmission structures.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Ida: Biden to survey damage in New York, New Jersey

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massive flooding from Ida kills several victims in N.Y. and N.J.

    Flooding killed at least 14 people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area.

  • Second Refiner Taps U.S. Oil Reserve as Gulf Output Remains Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is granting a second refiner in Louisiana access to the country’s emergency crude stockpiles as most oil-producing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain offline after Hurricane Ida. Placid Refining Co. will receive 300,000 barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of Energy said Friday, following 1.5 million granted to Exxon Mobil Corp. Thursday. The so-called exchanges require the companies to pay back in kind within two to three months, plus

  • Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’ of England players in face of abuse

    Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the targets of racist chanting in Hungary.

  • The Other Two Star Heléne Yorke Is Married: 'We're Really Excited'

    Heléne Yorke and her husband tied the knot at The Green Building in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday

  • ShowBiz Minute: ABBA, R. Kelly, Venice

    ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show; Uneasy witness testifies against R. Kelly at federal trial; Galaxy of stars descend upon Venice for annual film festival. (Sept. 3)

  • Amazon fires surge anew in Brazil

    Thick smoke billowed above Brazil's Amazon jungle as fire tore through butchered rainforest. A Reuters witness saw vast burned and clear cut areas on Wednesday (September 1) and Thursday (September 2), as the arc of deforestation advanced deeper into the jungle by the frontier town of Labrea, the municipality with the most fires this year.Satellites registered over 28,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon in August, well above the historic average for the month, according to government data released this week. Such levels were last seen a decade ago, before right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office. The president has been widely criticized for driving development in the Amazon while working to weaken environmental protections.Bolsonaro has also sought to roll back indigenous land rights, which protect huge swathes of rainforest, and has defanged environmental agencies, handing enforcement responsibilities to the military who have failed to prevent destruction.The Amazon is the world's largest rainforest and is seen as a vital defense against climate change because of the vast amount of carbon dioxide that its plant life absorbs and stores.Reuters saw no evidence of government firefighters or environmental enforcement efforts in Labrea.Brazil's Environment Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Tom Brady: Defensive players get penalized for offensive mistakes

    Most offensive players welcome the expanded protections of the past decade. One prominent offensive player believes that those protections have actually been bad for the game. Via USA Today, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently explained in a discussion posted on the team’s website that he believes many penalties called on defensive players are the result [more]

  • Florida must increase its COVID vaccination rate. Here’s how to make it happen | Opinion

    Florida has the second most active caseload of COVID infections in the United States, almost three times more than Texas, and there are few ICU beds left. Sadly, about 46,000 Florida residents have died. If Florida were a country, it would rank as having the seventh most per capita infections on Earth.

  • The 82 Best Labor Day Clothing Sales For Saving $$$ On Fall Fashion

    If there was ever a cause for the celebration of summer's end, it would be because of Labor Day clothing sales. And, this year, our all-time favorite retailers and brands — from Everlane and Nordstrom to Batsheva and Wray — are showing up to the big shopping blowout with prices slashed all the way up to 80% off. But, as with all too-good-to-be-true deals, such deal-scoring moments are fleeting. So, before you get the heck out of Dodge for your last warm-weather weekend, consider shopping this st

  • Jill Biden to return to in-person classes at Northern Virginia Community College

    First lady Jill Biden will return to the classroom at the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College next week after months of remote learning, The Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Biden is the first U.S. first lady to maintain a full-time job while carrying out her duties at the White House. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Biden plans to spend every Tuesday and Thursday for 13 weeks teaching college students start

  • Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

    Several dozen Russians gathered in the center of Moscow on Saturday to protest Russian authorities' recent crackdown on independent media. The small rally was organized by several opposition candidates in Russia's Sept. 19 parliamentary election and officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid detentions and accusations of staging an unauthorized rally. In their speeches, the candidates condemned the recent designation of several independent media outlets, including Russia's top independent TV channel Dozhd and popular news site Meduza, as “foreign agents.”

  • Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

    The world's sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. The Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered, notably because of rising sea levels and rising temperatures in its Indonesian habitat. There are signs of hope, too – fishing quotas have allowed several tuna species to be put on the “path to recovery,” according to the announcement from The International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

  • Hurricane Ida hits Northeast

    On Wednesday, the remnants of Hurricane Ida sparked record flooding, extreme weather and caused at least a dozen deaths in the Northeast. States of emergency were declared by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

  • Extended power outages push Louisiana residents to leave

    Hurricane Ida wiped out power to about a million people across southeastern Louisiana when it slammed ashore on Aug. 29 and cut a path north through the state. While electricity is starting to be restored in some places, the vast majority of customers are still in the dark. In Jefferson Parish, the local government set up a bus service to shuttle people who want to leave to shelters in northern Louisiana.

  • Person Who Filmed Worker Delivering Food in Ida Floods Wants to Give Them Money from Footage

    Hurricane Ida barreled the East Coast earlier this week, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, tornados and strong winds

  • Hitting the Books: What exactly did Jodi Foster hear in 'Contact'?

    As Naomi Pequette argues in her essay "The Sounds of Contact" as part of The Science if Sci-Fi Cinema collection, being "based on a true story" doesn't exactly mean we're getting the whole story.

  • No work and all play: The best Labor Day video game sales are here — and prices start at $1

    Playstation, Nintendo, so much more: We found iconic titles, the hottest next-gen games — and even that elusive Xbox Series X!

  • ICYMI: We see how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 performs in the real world

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Razer Blade 14 laptop.

  • Hurricane Larry to become major hurricane over Atlantic; forecasters also eye another system in the Caribbean

    Hurricane Larry is predicted to reach Category 4 strength over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

  • Rescuers Save Chained Dog Trapped Under Shed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

    Bubbles the dog is under the care of the Louisiana SPCA after rescuers from the Human Rescue Alliance helped free the canine, who was trapped under a shed