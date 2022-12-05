Police sergeant dies after crash with teen driver months before retirement, NY cops say

A multi-vehicle collision in Yonkers, a New York City suburb, resulted in the death of a police sergeant and the injury of a teenage driver, police said.

Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, was driving on a four-lane road on Dec. 1 when the crash occurred, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the department.

The driver of a BMW barreling down the opposite direction lost control and swerved into the wrong lane, colliding into Gualdino’s vehicle and a bus full of 30 passengers, according to police.

Both Gualdino, 53, and the BMW driver, a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit, suffered “devastating blunt force injuries to their heads and bodies,” according to police, and both were transported to nearby trauma centers.

The bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and several passengers were given treatment for minor injuries, police said.

Gualdino died as a result of his injuries in the hospital, police said, and he leaves behind a wife and two children. He was planning to retire in nine months.

A spokesperson for the Yonkers Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 5.

“Our hearts are heavy as the City of Yonkers has experienced an insurmountable loss,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in the news release. “Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a cop’s cop and the epitome of Yonkers Finest.”

Throughout his career, Gualdino, a native of Yonkers, “carried out his duties with grace, exuberance, and diligence,” his obituary states.

The teen driver, who obtained his learner’s permit less than three weeks before the crash and was alone in the car, remained in critical condition as of Dec. 2, officials said. Police have not released his name but said he is a student at a local private school.

The crash remains under investigation, and the teen driver may face criminal charges, according to officers.

“There are no words to assuage the pain and anguish Frank’s family and the Yonkers Police community are experiencing right now,” Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said in the release. “We miss him dearly, and will do everything in our power to support his family and each other. Godspeed, Frank!”

