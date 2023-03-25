Police sergeant fires at man during altercation after West Nashville shooting

Note: This story contains details about self-harm. If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741. This story also involves details of domestic violence. If you need assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Police say a sergeant missed when he shot a man they believe shot two women Friday evening in West Nashville during a domestic dispute.

When the man, 54, encountered sergeant Michael Hunnicutt, the suspect raised a gun to his chin and fired one round before collapsing. Don Aaron, a spokesperson with MNPD, said Hunnicutt then fired a reactionary round, but missed.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Both women sustained non-life threatening injuries, Aaron said.

Police investigation scene where an officer fired a round at a man police fatal shot himself.

Before Hunnicutt, a 16-year police veteran, arrived, police said at approximately 5:19 p.m., the man shot a 79-year-old Kentucky woman in the 5700 block of California Ave. Then at the 1500 block of 52nd Ave, the man shot the woman's daughter, 51, whom police believe was the suspect's girlfriend. Neighbors pulled her to safety.

Police have not named the suspect, who Aaron said was from Florida, or the two women involved.

The man also attempted unsuccessfully to carjack a vehicle in the area.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said police sergeant Michael Hunnicutt fire a round that missed a man who police say shot himself Friday in West Nashville.

Hunnicutt will be placed on administrative assignment, Aaron said, as are all officers who fire their weapon.

Rachel Wegner and Kirsten Fiscus contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police shooting under investigation in West Nashville