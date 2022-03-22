Police sergeant pays his power bill with department debit card, Georgia authorities say

A Georgia sheriff’s office sergeant accused of using company funds to pay his power bill is facing several charges, according to authorities.

Sergeant Cody Waters was fired from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after he “inappropriately converted funds from one of our bank accounts and used them for his personal use,” Sheriff Dave Roberson announced on the department’s Facebook page.

Waters was arrested Monday, March 21, and charged with theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud, according to a news release. He’s also charged with violating his oath of office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stepped in at the request of the sheriff’s office after officials noticed “irregularities” in one of the agency’s financial accounts.

Waters was in charge of the office’s Drug Awareness and Education Fund and used a debit card associated with the account to pay his Georgia Power bill on Jan. 14, the Rome News-Tribune reported, citing an arrest affidavit. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

McClatchy News reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, March 22, and was awaiting a response.

“We are extremely disappointed that this occurred within our agency,” Roberson said in a statement. “However, these actions cannot and will not be tolerated by anyone that represents our agency. We hold, and will continue to hold, our employees to the highest standards.”

“Our office will continue to be transparent and accountable to the citizens of Floyd County,” Roberson continued.

Waters joined the sheriff’s office in June 2019, WAGA reported, citing the affidavit. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail where he remained held as of March 22, online records show.

Floyd County is about 80 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

