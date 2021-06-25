Police: Serial bank robbery suspect jailed in Montgomery County

Jun. 25—A suspect in bank robberies in Englewood, Troy and Indiana is now jailed in Montgomery County.

Bart Brandon Ely, 49, was arrested in Liberty Twp. in Butler County and is booked on federal robbery charges, Englewood police Sgt. Mike Lang said.

Ely is the suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery of Fifth Third Bank at 310 W. National Road in Englewood and is a suspect in a series of bank robberies in the region, the sergeant said.

Police in Englewood responded at 10:15 a.m. to a holdup alarm at the bank. The robber, identified by Lang as Ely, loitered in the bank for a few minutes before he passed a note that threatened a teller and demanded money. He did not show a weapon and no one was hurt. There were 11 employees and two customers inside the bank during the robbery, but no one else was aware it was happening, Lang said.

A warrant for Ely's arrest was issued June 11 for the June 5 robbery of First Financial Bank at 1580 W. Main St. in Troy. He also allegedly attempted to rob a US Bank branch in Tipp City, Troy police said earlier this month.

Troy police said Ely, of Van Wert, Ohio, is a former resident of Sidney and Ohio City.

Ely also had a warrant issued June 8 out of Blufton, Indiana, for a June 4 robbery of First Source Bank and is a suspect in the June 17 robbery of Old National Bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ely was booked on Wednesday evening into the Montgomery County Jail, records show.