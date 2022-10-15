Police to provide update on serial killer investigation

A still photo pulled from camera footage of a person of interest police are investigating in connection with five recent, similar homicides in Stockton.

Stockton police have scheduled an announcement for 3 p.m. today to update the investigation into the Stockton and Oakland serial killings, police spokesman officer Joseph Silva said.

Stockton detectives alongside the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for those responsible for seven shootings — six fatal — in Stockton and Oakland between April 2021 and Sept. 2022.

Police have released a video of a person of interest in the killings, and said investigators were able to link the seven killings using ballistics testing, but otherwise have not made evidence in the case public.

This is a developing story. Check back at Recordnet.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Police to update serial killings investigation