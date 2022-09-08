County official arrested in the slaying of Vegas reporter who went to Marquette

LAS VEGAS – Police arrested a county official late Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last weekend.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that outgoing County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

The Review-Journal said Telles was taken out of his house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Police said they had executed search warrants in connection with the slaying of German, but they didn't say where.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Telles and a section around Telles’ house was taped off.

The newspaper said German, who attended grad school at Marquette University and interned at the Milwaukee Journal in the late '70s, spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the office.

Telles, a 45-year-old Democrat, lost his reelection bid in June’s primary election after German’s findings were published, according to the Review-Journal.

A message left by The Associated Press at Telles’ office Wednesday morning wasn’t immediately returned.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Police said German apparently was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing Friday and it was an isolated incident.

Police have released surveillance images of the possible suspect although the photos don’t show the person’s full face. The still images show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

On Tuesday, police showed a brief video of the possible suspect walking on a sidewalk in the same “construction attire” as the surveillance images and a still photo of a 2007-2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali four-door vehicle that had chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack that may be linked to the case.

Story continues

The Review-Journal reported that its reporters saw Telles on the driveway of his home Tuesday with a vehicle that matched that description and they also saw police inspecting the vehicle in Telles' driveway Wednesday morning during the search.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police serve search warrants in slaying of Vegas reporter Jeff German