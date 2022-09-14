Police serve warrant connected to drive-by shooting

Sep. 14—A search warrant was served Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Police were dispatched to Fairfield Street to serve a warrant in relation to a drive-by shooting that took place around 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the 100 block of Kenmont Street, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

No one was injured in the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police were still at the scene of the drive-by shooting and the investigation is ongoing, police said.