Police serving warrants find man dead outside his Ledyard home

Oct. 19—LEDYARD — A 47-year-old Gales Ferry man was found dead outside his home on Thursday by authorities attempting to serve him with several arrest and weapon warrants, police said.

Police said the body of Daniel DiCicco, of 70 Whalehead Road in the Gales Ferry section of town, was discovered on his property during the execution of a search warrant at approximately 9:25 a.m.

No cause of death was released by police.

Police said DiCicco was wanted on three outstanding state warrants and a federal weapon-related search warrant. Ledyard police previously requested technical and investigative assistance from the FBI and state police.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Ledyard police Chief John Rich said several neighboring homes were evacuated Thursday morning. At 6:52 p.m., police announced that Whalehead Road had been re-opened to all traffic. Police said the evacuated residents has been alerted that they could return to their homes prior to the road reopening.

Detectives from the state police's Eastern District Major Crime Unit are handling the death investigation.

State judicial records show that at the time of his death DiCicco had two cases with eight charges from 2021 pending in New London Superior Court. The charges included illegal possession of body armor, possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility and interfering with a police officer.