Police say seven gravestones were vandalized at Framingham cemetery

FRAMINGHAM — For the second time since October, several gravestones at the St. Stephen's Cemetery were vandalized, authorities said.

“It looks like seven new gravestones were damaged,” police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Tuesday.

The toppled gravestones were reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday.

The previous incident at the Fenwick Street cemetery occurred in October. In that incident, someone or multiple people toppled 25 gravestones at the cemetery. No one has been charged in that incident.

In the original incident, all of the tombstones that were toppled were for members of the Sisters of St. Joseph, a Catholic religious order dedicated to helping the poor.

It is unknown if those gravestones were targeted because of their connection to the religious order or if it was just a coincidence, Mickens said.

It is not known if the latest vandalism targeted the same set of tombstones, Mickens said, or if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

