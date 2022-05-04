Police: Several Bristol schools put on lockdown after assault at home

Several Bristol schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution following an assault at a home on Wednesday morning, according to police.

At approximately 8:49 a.m., the Bristol Police Department responded to an assault with a knife call at a house on Columbus Ave. near Rt. 6. A male suspect fled the residence on foot before their arrival, police said.

According to police, it appears to be an isolated incident, and no threat to the public exists.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. More information will be released as it becomes available.