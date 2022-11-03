Police: Several felony arrests made over Halloween weekend

Nov. 3—The Marysville Police Department said Tuesday that it made a total of 24 arrests over the Halloween weekend in Marysville.

According to the department, there were three DUI arrests, six drug-related arrests, three sex offender warrant arrests, and several others. Among the arrests was an incident that occurred on Oct. 28.

At about 5 a.m., the department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of E Street in Marysville. The department claimed its officers located more than two ounces of fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia, evidence of drug sales, and more that $3,000 in cash as a result of the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Candelario Vargas Jr. of Marysville, was arrested on several charges, including possession of narcotics for sale. Vargas was listed on the Yuba County Jail website as of Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $60,000.

On Monday, the Marysville Police Department conducted a sex offender compliance check detail in Marysville. The check led to the arrest of three people who "had arrest warrants due to violating terms of their sex offender registration requirements," the department said.

"Officers also increased their proactive enforcement efforts in the downtown area, including Ellis Lake," officials with the department said. "One person was arrested for a felony arrest warrant and over a dozen people were issued citations. Those citations were for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container, and other miscellaneous crimes."

The department urged anyone who observes criminal activity that is considered an emergency to call 911. For criminal activity that is "not a life-or-death emergency," people can call 530-749-3900. Anonymous tips can also be reported online at www.marysvillepd.org.