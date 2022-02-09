Police: ‘Several individuals’ in custody after 16-year-old shot in parking lot at Catonsville High

Baltimore County Police said Wednesday that “several individuals” have been taken into custody following a shooting in a parking lot at Catonsville High School on Tuesday afternoon that left a 16-year-old wounded.

Detectives believe the incident was a “targeted shooting” that began with an argument earlier in the day that occurred off school property, according to a police news release. The investigation is ongoing, it said.

The 16-year-old boy who was shot was taken Tuesday to an area trauma center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Police previously said the incident was believed to be isolated and that there was no further threat to students. Still, Baltimore County Police said community members can expect an “enhanced police presence” in or near the high school as the investigation continues.

Counseling resources are also being made available to Catonsville High School students and staff through the end of the week, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Principal Matt Ames.

He emphasized in the letter that “violence and weapons have absolutely no place in or outside of schools and communities” and said the community was resilient and could “lean on each other for support.”

Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk, who represents the county’s southwest region, including Catonsville, said he learned of the shooting as it was happening because his daughter, a Catonsville High School sophomore, was in a classroom that had a view of where it took place.

He said it was scary and “definitely an adrenaline build, for any parent,” but that it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

“Catonsville is a very safe place. Do we have our issues? Sure,” he said. “But it is something that I think was isolated. Scary and unfortunate.”

Quirk, who picked up his daughter from school as quickly as he could for “peace of mind,” said he was grateful for the school resource officer’s presence, calling this incident a “great example” of when they’re needed and why they should be kept in schools.

Police have said the resource officer was notified of the shooting around 3 p.m. and reported it.

“I’m confident that police will bring whoever did this to justice,” Quirk added. “There’s a lot of resources, a lot of good people, right now looking at this, for sure. The whole kitchen sink.”

An officer with the Wilkens Precinct’s Community Outreach Team, Keith Boone, said in an email to community members obtained by The Baltimore Sun that there would be a “high police presence in and around the school,” including several “specialized units.” The note said the staffing was meant to “ensure the safety of the students and surrounding communities.”

He added that “as detectives follow up on leads,” the public is asked to contact officers with information. Detectives can be reached at 410-307-2020 and Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.