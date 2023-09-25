LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A group of men roamed the truck stop at Schuyler Avenue and Tippecanoe County Road 200 North on Friday afternoon robbing truck drivers, according to a report filed with the sheriff's office.

The first man reported he was sitting in his pickup truck about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was approached by a man who brandished a knife and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office. The man in the pickup truck gave the armed man $400.

While the deputy was taking the report of the first victim, two other truck drivers said they were approached by a man demanding money, but they did not see a weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the truck drivers gave the man $100 and another driver gave the man $200, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy's report indicates that there were several men canvasing the truck stop parking lot asking for money.

All of the men who had been asking for money then got into a 1980s-era, light-blue Chevy pickup truck and left the area, according to the sheriff's office.

They did not know what direction the men drove after they left the truck stop on Lafayette's northeast side, according to the sheriff's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Several men rob drivers at Lafayette truck stop