Police: Several shots fired as officers look for suspects in multi-county high-speed chase

An investigation is underway after a police chase that began in Salisbury and ended in a crash in Hidden Valley Thursday morning. Channel 9 heard several gunshots at the scene of the search.

Salisbury police confirmed to Channel 9 they were called to Colonial Village Apartments at about 3:45 a.m. Officers said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car because the people inside were seen breaking into cars on D Avenue. Investigators said that car did not stop; the suspects left the scene and police followed them down Interstate 85 South in what officers called a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended at Austin Drive and Monteith Drive in northeast Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood when the car hit a pole. Salisbury police said everyone inside the car got out there and ran away.

Channel 9 arrived at the scene in Hidden Valley to find police officers and K-9s heading into the woods to look for the suspects. Officers confirmed they heard several shots fired nearby during the search, but said they didn’t have evidence that the gunshots were directed at the officers on scene.

Officers could not specify how many people they were looking for, but said there were “multiple” people in the car. Police said they found and arrested one person under the age of 18 during their search.

Channel 9 has reached out to paramedics to see if anyone was hurt in the process.

Salisbury police said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol all helped with the search in Hidden Valley.

Investigators said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

