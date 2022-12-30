Police: Sewickley Township man fought with troopers

Dec. 30—A Sewickley Township man is behind bars after state police said he fought with troopers during his arrest Wednesday, fled into a nearby creek and vomited in the back of a patrol unit, according to court papers.

Victor J. Ford, 38, is facing numerous charges including robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault and flight to avoid apprehension. His bail was set at $75,000.

Troopers said they were called to Ford's Dove Lane residence just before 10 p.m. after he reportedly got into a fight with a former partner. The man told police Ford demanded half of his medical marijuana and attacked the man when he took it from Ford, according to court papers.

When troopers got there, the man had cuts and scratches on his hand and arm. Ford demanded police leave his home and ran into a nearby creek in an effort to avoid being handcuffed, according to court papers.

After he was apprehended troopers said Ford tried to get away and spit on one trooper and kicked another before he was placed in the back of a patrol car. He continued kicking and spitting there until authorities tied his legs with a rope and put a spit hood over his head.

Police said Ford vomited in the back seat. He was taken to the Greensburg state police station where an ambulance was waiting to examine Ford because he was wet from being in the creek. He refused treatment and was taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital instead, where troopers said he tried to leave the building while being taken for a scan, but was stopped by security.

He smeared blood on the walls of the hospital, according to court papers.

Ford did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 9.

