Police: Sex offender lies about address, whereabouts unknown

Aug. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A convicted sex offender who has been out of prison since 2017 lied about his address to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and his whereabouts are unknown, authorities say.

Gerald J. Glasel, 39, of Eau Claire, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of failing to update information as a sex offender. A warrant has been issued for Glasel's arrest.

According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:

Glasel was released from prison in September 2017 and was placed in Eau Claire. He was convicted of a felony count of third-degree sexual assault in November 2003, after having been in prison several times for other convictions and rules violations. His original conviction dates to 2005.

When he was released from prison, Glasel was required to register as a sex offender, undergo GPS monitoring, have no contact with children and not drink alcohol or enter taverns. Glasel was initially allowed to leave his residence only between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon weekends.

If Glasel has a change in his residence, employment, schooling or internet identifiers, he is required to report the change within 10 days to the state Department of Corrections.

A specialist with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry received information on July 8 that Glasel had not been living at his listed address on Seymour Road for six months.

On July 27, the specialist learned about social media accounts where Glasel used a fake name. Glasel had a Facebook Messenger user name of "Nasa Dasava" and an Instagram account using the name of "Jer Key." Neither of these social media accounts were disclosed to the Sex Offender Registry.

Glasel's ex-girlfiend confirmed on July 27 that Glasel had not been living at his reported address.

If convicted, Glasel could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.