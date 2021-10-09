Police: Sexual assault suspect used online gaming platform to meet 12-year-old girl

Oct. 8—Moraine police detectives arrested a man in Cleveland accused of using on online gaming platform to meet a 12-year-old girl before grooming and sexually assaulting her.

Malik Perkins-Terriss Williams, 25, of Cleveland Heights, is facing one count of rape involving a victim younger than 13, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

The investigation began in July following allegations of a sexual assault involving a child in Moraine, according to police.

"At that time the suspect was reported to have initially contacted the minor victim over an online gaming platform," a press release read. "The suspect continued to groom the child on social media until the victim provided him with their residential address."

Around 4 a.m. on July 26, Williams entered the victim's bedroom through a window and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

The victim was under the impression Williams was coming over to play Fortnite, according to an affidavit. She reported the incident on July 28 and was treated at Dayton Children's Hospital.

"Malik Williams was identified as a suspect after a search warrant of his Snapchat account revealed messages between him and the victim to include her sending him her address," an affidavit read. "A search warrant on his phone service produced a NELOs report showing Malik Williams drove to Moraine, Ohio from Cleveland, Ohio during the early morning hours of July 26, 2021."

A search of Ohio's DNA Index System matched DNA collected with Williams, according to court records.