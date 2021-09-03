Police: Shade Township man fires rifle, strikes occupied house

Sep. 3—CENTRAL CITY — A Shade Township man fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, hitting a nearby home with people inside, after he thought he heard voices outside his house, police said.

State police in Somerset charged William J. Warhul, 47, of the 400 block of Sorber Road, with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began Monday when Warhul was in bed on the main floor and thought he heard a vehicle stop and people talking outside.

Warhul grabbed an AR-15 rifle from the bedroom and retreated into the basement where he took a "defensive position," the complaint said.

Warhul allegedly fired into the basement ceiling to scare off the suspected prowlers. Warhul went upstairs and allegedly fired the rifle and a .38 caliber revolver throughout the house. Warhul called state police to report the incident, the complaint said.

A neighbor told troopers that he found two small holes in the side of his house, causing $1,000 damage. A second neighbor told troopers that he heard loud banging noises which he thought was Warhul firing a gun outside, but could not see Warhul because of a fence.

Troopers said when they arrived they found bullet holes inside Warhul's house, which was filled with white smoke. Troopers seized the AR-15 rifle, a handgun, live rounds and shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

Charges were filed on Thursday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.