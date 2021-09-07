Police: Shamokin couple not permitted to use mother's bank account

Sep. 7—A Shamokin man accused of illegally using his mother's bank account claimed his mother forgot she gave him and his wife permission to use it for covering an insurance policy, according to Watsontown Police Department.

George David King, 44, and Samantha Marie King, 41, both of South Shamokin Street, have each been charged with three felony counts of forgery, access device fraud and criminal use of a communication facility; and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed by Watsontown Police Patrolman Christopher Snyder in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Robert Artley reported to police on June 21 that his grandmother Marrion King, of Watsontown, noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account. Monthly payments started going out of King's First National Bank checking account to Liberty Mutual Insurance between September 2020 and June 2021, a total of 10 transactions equal to $880.91. police said.

When asked who may be responsible, Artley told police that King's daughter-in-law Samantha King was responsible. He said he checked with Liberty Mutual for the policy holder, police said.

After filing search warrants with Liberty Mutual, police determined that the policy covered three vehicles registered to Samantha King: a 2004 Scion XB, a 2008 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 Ford F-150, according to court documents.

Samantha King told police that her husband George King set up the insurance policy for her. She said her mother-in-law authorized the payments, Samantha King signed an e-document and George King filled in all the banking account information for the automatic monthly deductions from Marrion King's account, according to court documents.

On Aug. 6, George King came to the Watsontown Police Department and told police he attempted to give the money back to his mother in order not to be arrested, police said.

Marrion King told police she wanted to pursue charges. George King told police that his mother is old and must have forgotten that she gave him permission to use her bank account information, according to police documents.

Both George and Samantha King are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 8. Both are free on $15,000 unsecured bail.