Police: Shamokin Dam man fled police after being captured in stolen vehicle

Nov. 25—A Shamokin Dam man is in jail after state police said he fled from troopers and led them on a foot pursuit on Tuesday.

Justin Cruz, 22, of Susquehanna Trail, is jailed on $40,000 cash bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday evening.

Troopers said they received information that three vehicles were stolen from Dirt Cheap Cars, in Selinsgrove around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers reported that they pulled up behind one of the vehicles listed as missing, a blue Nissan Xtrerra, according to court documents.

When the trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped away on Fourth Street in Sunbury and eventually made a right-hand turn onto Walnut Street before running through stop signs and eventually crashing into a utility pole near Purdy Street, police said.

Two men exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

A trooper chased the passenger of the vehicle, later determined to be Cruz. Police reported they saw Cruz reach into his waistband and drop a firearm, police said.

The trooper ordered Cruz to stop but the man did not listen and continued to flee, police said.

When the trooper pulled out his electronic weapon, Cruz went to the ground before any shots were fired. He also told the trooper he had a pair of brass knuckles on him, police said.

A firearm was found and identified as a 9mm Taurus pistol with an extended magazine with four 9mm bullets, police said.

Troopers also discovered a key to a second vehicle that was reported stolen from Dirt Cheap Cars.

Cruz now faces felony charges of flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.