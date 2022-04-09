Police: Shamokin man admits to 'horrible' killing

Apr. 9—SHAMOKIN — A 21-year-old Shamokin man is now jailed without bail after he told police he used a large sword to stab and kill a 43-year-old woman during an argument over drugs, then left her body inside his city home for three days, according to a criminal complaint.

Corey Quincy, of 403 S. Vine St., now faces criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse charges for allegedly killing Rhonda Pearce during a drug-infused argument and assault after she threatened to call police, according to court documents.

Quincy appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic late Friday night and was denied bail.

Shamokin police say they received a call early Friday morning from Quincy's father, who was a patient at a Valley hospital, asking to speak with Police Chief Ray Siko.

When Siko arrived to the hospital, the man said he was concerned about his son because he believed he was using drugs, police said.

The man said a woman came into the South Vine Street home and the two were upstairs, but the man was concerned about the well-being of his son and woman.

Officers had previously received information that the woman had missed a court hearing and Northumberland County Adult Probation was looking for her, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they met with Quincy and asked if Pearce was inside, to which Quincy said she was upstairs, police said.

Siko, other officers and probation officers searched the home and found the woman's body in a bedroom with a blood trail in a hallway.

Siko immediately locked down the home and took Quincy into custody, police said.

Quincy later told police he used a sword to kill the woman, according to court documents.

Quincy said he and the woman argued over drugs and that Pearce became angry and demanded that he get more drugs, including heroin, according to court documents.

Quincy became so upset he punched the woman in the face and began attacking her, police said.

Quincy told officers Pearce said she was going to call police. At that point, Quincy stabbed her with a long sharp sword, according to court documents.

Story continues

Quincy told officers the incident took place at least three days ago and that the stabbing was "terrible," according to court documents.

He told police that the "crime scene" was basically the same as when it occurred three days earlier, other than Quincy dragging the woman's body to a different room next to his bedroom, according to court documents.

Quincy told police after the incident he went out and used more drugs and tried to figure out what he was going to do, according to court documents.

Police said Quincy told officers "this was a horrible gruesome thing" and that he could not justify his own actions, according to court documents.

Police entered the home later Friday afternoon looking for weapons and drugs, according to court documents.

Quincy is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing before District Judge Gembic at a later date.