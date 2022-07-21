Police: Shamokin man jailed after firing shot in air

Jul. 21—SHAMOKIN — A 36-year-old Shamokin man faces misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person after police said he threatened to shoot people before firing a shotgun in the air during a July 19 incident on North Coal Street.

Armando Reyes, 36, of North Coal Street is jailed on $25,000 cash bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.

Shamokin police said they were dispatched to a call on North Coal Street on Tuesday around 3 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived they said they saw people running from the area.

Officers said the probe revealed that Reyes had fired a shotgun in the air. Police arrived at his home and said they found him attempting to leave through the back of the residence.

Police said Reyes ran back inside and was ordered to surrender and when Reyes attempted to leave from the front of the home he was detained, police said.

Police said they recovered a 12-gauge shotgun from the home.

A witness told police Reyes came onto his front porch and said he was going to shoot people before he fired a shot in the air, police said.

During questioning by police Reyes denied having a firearm and denied firing one, police said.

Reyes is charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Reyes will now appear in front of Gembic at a later date for a preliminary hearing on the charges.