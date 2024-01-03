Police share update on condition of infant after New Year’s Eve rollover crash on I-93 in NH

Five people, including an infant, are in stable condition after a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash with the possible ejection of a baby on the southbound side of the highway in New Hampton just before 5 p.m. found three of five occupants who had been thrown from the vehicle they were riding in when it flipped over, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Initial crash reports referenced a possible ejected infant who could not be located, according to state police.

All five victims, three of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, were taken to area hospitals. Their names haven’t been released.

On Tuesday, state police said that all occupants of the vehicle, including the infant, are in stable condition.

State police noted that impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Griffin at Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov or 603-451-9313.

An investigation is ongoing.

Update: All occupants of the vehicle, including the infant are in stable condition. No additional updates are expected to be released. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

