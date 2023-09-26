Police share details in Edmond massage parlor prostitution sting

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Three women are arrested by Edmond Police after a year long investigation at World Massage Spa on 4th street.

“We’ve received numerous tips from other law enforcement agencies, members of our community, business owners around the community of Edmond, that there may be some illegal activities going on in these massage parlors….this one in particular,” said Emily Ward, with Edmond Police.

Three arrested in Edmond massage parlor prostitution sting

Ward said 49-year-old Yeong Jeoung Kim, 41-year-old Vipada Dozaki and 74-year-old Myong Chil Witt were arrested.

Myong Chil Witt. Image courtesy Edmond Police.
Vipada Dozaki. Image courtesy Edmond Police.
Yeong Jeoung Kim. Image courtesy Edmond Police.

“We had a joint effort with several other agencies to do an undercover sting to go in and see if these individuals would solicit our undercover agents….and it was successful,” said Ward.

All three are facing charges related to prostitution and unlawful activities at world massage spa.

“But this is a ring. It’s a group of people and they kind of move around.” said Ward.

‘Where am I safe?’: OK State Fair confirms teen shooter didn’t go through detector, officials still uncertain of how he got in

News 4 went to several massage places in Edmond, including World Massage Spa, to see if business has been affected by situations like this. No one would go on camera or there was a language barrier.

“We really want to crack down on these to make our community a safe place, not only for our citizens and people visiting, but other business owners. This has been going on for quite some time behind the scenes,” said Ward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

