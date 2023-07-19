Police share new details on the reported disappearance of Carlee Russell

Raymond White/Getty Images

The Chief of Hoover Police, Nick Derzis, issued an update on Wednesday pertaining to the reported July 13 disappearance of Carlee Russell — an Alabama resident who called 911 after claiming to see a toddler walking alone on the side of the highway, vanishing for two days after the fact — but the new information leaves those curious about her case with more questions than answers.

According to intel from Derzis obtained from TMZ , "detectives were able to briefly interview Carlee who claimed when she got out of the vehicle to help the young child a man with orange hair and a bald spot came out of the woods, grabbed her, and led her over a fence and into an 18-wheeler trailer." Per the woman's account of the night in question, she managed to escape the trailer but was then put into another vehicle, blindfolded, and taken to a house where she was forced to undress and have photos taken of her.

Mysteriously, a look at the cell phone left at the location of her disappearance revealed that leading up to the event she'd conducted the following searches: "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?" "How to take money from a register without getting caught?" "Birmingham bus station?" "One-way bus ticket Birmingham to Nashville" and also the movie "Taken," which centers on abduction. Per Derzis, police will continue to look into the facts of the case, but have determined there to be "no threat to public safety."