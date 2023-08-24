Police share footage of potential Renton kidnapping suspects

Police are now sharing photos and videos of potential Renton kidnapping suspects.

The photos show an up-close look of the two men.

We also got a new video showing the same two men. The first guy in all black, coming out of the white Chevy van, and the second guy in white coming out of that grey Kia SUV.

This is believed to be connected to the kidnapping of 26-year-old Gouled Ali. Police said he was forced from his apartment in Renton Sunday night before witnesses saw men shoving him into a car and taking off.

Then, 32-hours later he showed up at a stranger’s apartment in Des Moines with a gunshot wound.

Police said Ali was taken to the hospital and is going to be fine. But now they still need to figure out who was behind all of this in the first place

If you recognize these men, or the cars, contact Renton police.